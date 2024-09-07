NEW YORK, Sept 7 — At the start of a relationship, it’s normal to feel all aflutter.

You’re excited about the idea of getting to know someone new, and you do all you can to please them, even if that sometimes means losing sight of your own needs.

If you find it difficult to set boundaries, especially at the beginning of a relationship, then the ‘quardrailing’ method can help you get off to a good start.

The idea of guardrailing involves setting a collection of healthy boundaries and mechanisms to protect the relationship from toxic or destructive behaviour.

From the very start of a relationship, these guardrails help to establish a framework of mutual respect, emotional security and constructive communication, while leaving a free space for each partner.

These limits can be as much about sexual consent as about physical and psychological well-being.

For example, if you like to watch your favourite show alone on Sunday evenings, you can express this individual need to your partner.

Or if you don’t like sexual positions, a discussion is also in order.

These safety barriers can also set limits on how to handle a disagreement or conflict within the relationship, or define what each person wants from the relationship to avoid misunderstandings and frustration.

By setting clear limits, you can build a healthy relationship where both partners can flourish.

But setting boundaries isn’t always easy, especially because people often fear scaring off a prospective partner.

In fact, almost two-thirds of 18-24 year-olds (63 per cent) are afraid of saying “no” to their partner, or of disappointing them, according to a YouGov survey for the Bumble dating app.

Couples therapist Cécile Guéret, told the French edition of Cosmopolitan magazine that everyone should try to be “as clear and transparent as possible about your own limits and expectations from the outset.”

She reminds us that you also have the right to readjust these boundaries over time, especially if something makes you uncomfortable.

“Consent must be freely given and can be withdrawn at any time,” she points out.

It’s an “ongoing conversation,” where it’s important to check regularly whether you and your partner are still on the same wavelength.

Cécile Guéret also stresses the importance of mutual respect and trust within the relationship.

If your partner says no, expresses unease, disagreement or shows discomfort, that should be respected without hesitation, the expert says, and without trying to negotiate or put pressure on them.

She continues: “respecting your limits and those of your partner does not mean the end of pleasure. On the contrary, it’s by establishing a foundation of trust and respect that you’ll create deep, authentic intimacy.”

By adopting the guardrailing method, you take care of yourself and your partner by defining a clear framework right from the start of the relationship.

This allows you to build a relationship on solid foundations, where everyone can flourish in complete serenity. Don’t forget that mutual respect and ongoing communication are the keys to a fulfilling, lasting relationship. — ETX Studio