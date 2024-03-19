IPOH, March 19 — Behind every Ramadan banquet or buffet out there is an “army” of people working hard in the kitchen or front of house serving customers and making sure everything is going smoothly.

Even though they too are fasting.

Banquet waiters getting dressed up to serve the dinner guests.

Recently, I attended a ”buka puasa” dinner at Galasa Caldwell on Jalan Raja Dihilir.

With many dishes to prepare in the kitchen, busy workers and banquet wait staff have to delayed their own breaking of the fast.

The first thing I noticed was the kitchen workers and banquet wait staff either delayed their “iftar” or just had a drink and tidbit to break their fast.

They were totally focused on their jobs.

A kitchen worker putting the finishing touch to a dish.

The kitchen staff start work as early as 10am while the wait staff come in by 3pm to get ready for dinner that night.

The kitchen is busy preparing and plating dishes so customers can break their fast without any delay.

The waiters making an impressive entrance with the first course.

Meanwhile the servers have to be on their toes as they need to refill the food items as they are finished.

So they next time you go to a Ramadan buffet or banquet, spare a thought for those working to make sure your meal is on time and delicious.