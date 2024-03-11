KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — After taking over Sentul Pavilion last November for its Cruise collection, Dior is back with its exclusive pop-up and café in KL.

This time, the French luxury brand is showcasing its Women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection. Housed at level nine of Colony at The Met from now till March 17, it features the latest ready-to-wear, bags, jewellery, shoes and accessories.

The Women’s Spring Summer collection features the latest ready-to-wear, bags, jewellery, shoes and accessories. — Picture courtesy of Dior

Similar to the Dioriviera takeover in One&Only Desaru Coast in Johor last year, the space at The Met showcases the Maison’s iconic motifs.

Representing the four seasons, the Toile de Jouy Soleil motif can be spotted throughout the venue alongside crescent moons and suns. Visitors will find the signature floral design adorning walls, clothes and display stands.

The highlight is of course Dior’s Spring Summer 2024 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The creative director of Dior women’s lines continues to explore the relationship between femininity and feminism. There’s a sense of lightness to the pieces which you can experience for yourself as silhouettes range from architectural to effortlessly loose.

Guests can check out the reinvented Dior Toujours in both Black Cannage Tweed and Black Macrocannage Crinkled Calfskin versions. There’s also the Adiorable Pumps, now with white resin beads.

As for jewellery, iconic pieces include the Toile de Jouy Soleil Choker and the Dior Tribales New Look Necklace. They are both created with gold-finish metal and white resin pearls.

After experiencing the collection, guests can indulge in masterfully-curated dishes and drinks at the popular Dior Café. Once again, Chef Raymond Tham of Michelin-starred Beta has curated a special menu.

Guests can also indulge in masterfully-curated dishes and drinks at the popular Dior Café. — Picture courtesy of Dior

Offerings include Chutoro Tuna Tartare with Mango and Lime, Heirloom Tomato Carpaccio with Avocado Mousse and Charcoal Grilled Wagyu Beef Striploin with Mandarin Peel Jus, among others.

For appointments, visit here.