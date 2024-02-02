KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Malaysian online entrepreneur and famous content creator Khairul Aming has finally unveiled his second product.

Three years after his first Sambal Nyet Berapi, the 32-year-old is back with a new ready-to-eat dish, the Dendeng Nyet Berapi which will launch exclusively on TikTok Shop today at 9pm via his livestream.

Dendeng is a classic dark and oily dish made up of tender beef marinated in spices and herbs and is usually served during Hari Raya, weddings and even with daily meals.

The second product came after another successful year of Sambal Nyet where he made RM20 million in sales in last year alone, a 40 per cent increase compared to 2022.

Sambal Nyet has become a local phenomenon since its launch in 2021, resulting in some local businesses trying to make copies of their own with some even going as far as plagiarising the whole product, from packaging to the brand’s name.

Talking to Malay Mail, Khairul or his full name Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman said that it took them a year to do research on their new product. A total of 80,000 units of Dendeng Nyet Berapi will go on sale during its launch day.

“The target we have right now is to make RM1 million during our launching day.

“We aim to become the fastest seller to reach RM1 million sale on TikTok Shop Malaysia and things are looking positive based on the initial reactions so far. We’ll just have to wait and see.

“I’m a bit nervous as this is our first time selling in such quantity as we’ve never done it before, so this is considered a large-scale sale for us,” he said.

Khairul chose to go with Dendeng to complement their first product and because it blends perfectly with other local dishes as well.

He added that the Dendeng Nyet Berapi is perfect for travelling as it comes in a pouch packaging and is long lasting. Although ready-to-eat Dendeng is not new in the local market, Khairul is determined to share his own version of the dish.

The Dendeng Nyet Berapi comes after a successful year of selling his Sambal Nyet Berapi. — Picture courtesy of Khairul Aming

Similar to his Sambal Nyet method, he and his team will occasionally revamp and improvise the product from time to time based on feedback from customers.

The Dendeng Nyet Berapi will be sold at RM14.99 for a 180 gram pack, just a ringgit higher than his Sambal Nyet as it requires more ingredients and time to make it.

Khairul who quit his day job as an oil and gas engineer in 2020 to pursue his career as a content creator, is now running his online business from two factories in Kelantan with approximately 100 workers under him.

He admitted that the use of automated factory machines has helped in reducing his production costs which makes up for the current price hike of ingredients, hence the reason he’s able to maintain an affordable price for his products.

“We will keep trying to find the best method to maintain the affordable price of our products.

“We’ve been selling our Sambal Nyet for three years now and we are still seeing repeated orders.

“What’s the point of us raising the price of our products just to get a larger profit margin but there’s no customers, that’s not healthy for us,” he said.

At the moment, Khairul has opted to keep offering his products only via online shopping platforms despite getting offers from local supermarkets and retailers.

This is to ensure the quality of his products aside from online selling being the more efficient choice for him logistically.

“Currently I’m focusing on selling my products on TikTok Shop through livestream. Last year, around 70 per cent of our income from TikTok came from live streaming.

“Which is why I’ve chosen to launch the Dendeng Nyet Berapi via TikTok live, to educate the public on the world of e-commerce.

“I could say that the margin I get from TikTok is around 60 per cent while on other platforms it is around 40 per cent and we estimate it to grow to 70 per cent with the second product launch,” he said.

Khairul added that his Dendeng Nyet Berapi will be available exclusively on TikTok Shop during its launch and he may put it on other shopping platforms depending on future demands.

With regard to his future plans, Khairul aims to introduce three to five more products and he and his team will begin researching on their third product after Raya this year.