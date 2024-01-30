KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Tuanku Bainun Creative Centre for Children or PKK Tuanku Bainun has seen their space transformed into a bustling hub of creativity following the Tirai 2024 event.

Taking place on Saturday (January 27), Tirai 2024 marks the end of PKK Tuanku Bainun’s year long arts and crafts programme coined as Artspire involving primary and secondary school students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Around 130 students were involved in the Artspire programme which includes classes on visual arts, sewing, theatre production and culinary arts.

Tirai 2024 was held in celebration of their achievements where students were given the opportunity to showcase what they have learned throughout the year via live performances, sharing sessions and theatre play.

The event was enlivened by a charity bazaar which featured local vendors offering a variety of goodies from food, coffee to handmade crafts as well as free carnival games for children.

During the sharing sessions, visitors were given an exhibition tour by students on various art pieces made by the visual arts students which included batik, charcoal art and marbling art.

The sewing students showed off their needlework on their own aprons, scrunchies and canvas bags while the culinary arts students treated visitors to a serving of their Bulgogi sandwiches, mini crab cakes and s’mores.

The event closed with a spirited theatre performance titled Teratai which featured 100 Artspire performing arts students.

The Artspire performing arts students participated in the 'Teratai' theatre performance at 'Tirai 2024'. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Teratai follows Firdaus, a shy high-school teenager with a gift for gardening.

Driven by his desire to make a change, he begins a journey of transforming a neglected school space and influencing those around him along the way.

The theatre production explored themes of resilience, friendship and the transformative power of small acts and featured Gamelan, Angklung, 24 festive drums, Malay dance, Chinese dance, Indian Dance as well as Tari Silat and choir performances in between acts.

The 24 Festive Drums performance was performed by students from Sekolah Tunas Bakti Sungai Besi. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

“After a year of visual arts lessons, I’ve learned to express myself creatively and I have also made new friends just by talking about arts,” said Artspire visual art student, Muhammad Nur Zal Aidy Omar.

“We were taught on the importance of teamwork and I’m glad to be able to learn about other international dishes. My favourite was the Western cuisine as I’m intrigued by how it was prepared,” said Artspire culinary arts student, Ahmad Yasin Mohd Jumat.

“Theatre has helped me portray many feelings as different scenes require different emotions. It has made me more conscious of my surroundings and empathetic to what others are feeling too,” said Artspire performance arts student Mehreen Farooq.

The beneficiaries of the Artspire programmes include students from Rumah Kasih Harmoni, Sekolah Tunas Bakti Sungai Besi, Rumah HOPE, Asrama Bahagia Kuala Lumpur SMK Islam IQKL and SMK Desa Petaling.

'Tirai 2024' was graced by the presence of Raja Datuk Seri Azureen Sultan Azlan Shah who’s also the PKK Tuanku Bainun’s chairman. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Tirai 2024 was graced by the presence of Raja Datuk Seri Azureen Sultan Azlan Shah, who’s also the PKK Tuanku Bainun’s chairman.