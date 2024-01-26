NEW YORK, Jan 26 — Who hasn’t dreamed of perfectly defined, bouncy, frizz-free curls? A result that’s easy to achieve at the hair salon, but which is hard to maintain at home, even with products of all kinds. The good news is that TikTok users seem to have found the ideal solution for getting the look easily and inexpensively, thanks to an item that everyone is sure to have in their kitchen.

A mixing bowl is a kitchen essential. And it could soon become a bathroom essential if TikTok users have their way. This household item is the key to a trick that’s supposed to enhance curls without using any electricity — a serious boon these days. This beauty hack is dubbed the ‘bowl method,’ and it’s going down a storm on TikTok, with almost 500 million views. The truth behind this surprising figure is that the method has been a regular subject of social media hype since the early 2020s — revived at least once a year — but it nevertheless reflects a definite, and growing, interest in the hack among users.

Among the thousands of posts spotted on the platform is a video posted by the former reality TV star Jonathan Monroe. With 2.5 million followers, the content creator tests the ‘bowl method’ on his curly hair, and the results are impressive. Not only does his hair look perfectly moisturised, but the curls are positively buoyant with bounce and are impressively defined. It’s a look that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the star’s followers, gaining much praise in the comments. And while some may bemoan the time-consuming nature of this trick, it’s worth pointing out that it doesn’t actually take any longer than a proper blow-dry would.

So, what does the ‘bowl method’ involve? Before you can get to work, you need a treatment or conditioner specially formulated for curly hair and a large bowl. Nothing out of the ordinary, really. Once you’ve assembled the necessary goods, all you have to do is wash your hair — as you normally would — then apply the treatment and detangle. The final and most important step is to soak your hair in the bowl filled with water, then remove it and squeeze it out with your hands, starting from the tips and working your way up to the roots. This must then be repeated several times to define the curls and give them that coveted bouncy look.

This isn’t the first time that content creators have shared tips and other beauty hacks designed to boost the look of curly or wavy hair. Just a year ago, one TikTok user was extolling the virtues of using a kitchen strainer to achieve the same results. Before that, social media users swore by the soda can technique. This involved inserting each strand of hair into the metal can, then using a hair dryer to create curls. It was a simple tip that went viral, and which was tried and tested at the time by a certain Jonathan Monroe. — ETX Studio

