GENEVA, Dec 29 ― Age is a major risk factor for cognitive decline, as are lifestyle and social isolation, suggest the findings of a new study by researchers in China. More specifically, their work focused on the benefits of pets in preventing certain symptoms of cognitive decline, and in slowing the progression of dementia, particularly in older people living alone.

More than 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia, with no fewer than 10 million new cases each year, according to recent figures published by the World Health Organisation (WHO). By “dementia,” the global health authority refers to all diseases likely to affect memory or the ability to perform certain everyday tasks, and points out that while age is considered a risk factor, it is far from the only one. High blood pressure, diabetes, being overweight or obese, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, depression and social isolation are also thought to be associated with an increased risk of dementia or cognitive decline.

Researchers at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, investigated social isolation among older people, and more specifically the potential association between living with a pet and cognitive decline. They used data from several waves of the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, including 7,945 participants aged 50 and over, and analysed them between April 1 and June 30, 2023. Published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open, their research suggests that adopting a cat, dog or other pet at an advanced age could prove beneficial in the fight against dementia.

Combatting isolation

In detail, their results show that “pet ownership” was associated with a slower decline in composite verbal cognition, particularly necessary for communicating, reading and writing, but also with a slower decline in verbal memory and verbal fluency. It should be noted, however, that these results did not apply to all participants. They were conclusive for those living alone and isolated, but not for those sharing their lives with others.

“In this cohort study, pet ownership was associated with slower rates of decline in verbal memory and verbal fluency among older adults living alone, but not among those living with others, and pet ownership offset the associations between living alone and declining rates in verbal memory and verbal fluency. Further studies are needed to assess whether pet ownership slows the rate of cognitive decline in older adults living alone,” conclude the study authors.

This isn't the first time that the benefits of pets have been highlighted by scientists. A team of American researchers recently showed that dogs and cats could help seniors age better, precisely in the fight against cognitive decline, while several studies have reported the many benefits of living with a pet in promoting well-being and reducing stress and anxiety levels.

While dementia is more common in people aged 65 and over, it should be noted that it does not affect all elderly people, as the WHO regularly recalls. Early signs and symptoms of dementia include forgetting information or recent events, getting lost when out and about, becoming disoriented or losing track of time, having difficulty performing daily tasks, or having difficulty following a conversation or finding one's words. ― ETX Studio