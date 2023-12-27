PARIS, Dec 27 — During these weeks of holiday festivities, you may have your perfect sparkly outfit planned but what about inspiration for your makeup look?

Many beauty enthusiasts are once again looking to Hailey Bieber, who provides the inspiration of the moment, with her ‘Sugar Plum Fairy Makeup,’ a beauty look that relies essentially on blush and glitter, and takes us back to the magical world of The Nutcracker.

Who better than Hailey Bieber to embody the latest beauty trend of the year?

The American model-turned-businesswoman turns everything she touches into gold, and for months has been the talk of the web when it comes to makeup trends.

Advertisement

We’ve seen it with glazed donut nails, as well as more recently with strawberry makeup and espresso makeup. In fact, she nabbed the title of world’s most popular beauty icon in 2022.

And there’s no end in sight, as her festive season makeup inspiration, ‘Sugar Plum Fairy,’ unveiled on her TikTok account at the end of November, has picked up steam in the last few weeks.

“When I was 16 I was the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker... This is my 2023 version of that makeup. My go-to vibe for the holiday season!” explains Hailey Bieber in the caption on her post.

Advertisement

Viewed more than 20 million times, the video takes just over a minute to showcase a beauty look that relies heavily on blush (reminiscent of strawberry makeup) and sparkle.

Two must-haves for 2023, especially for the festive season.

@haileybieber when I was 16 I was the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker.. this is my 2023 version of that makeup. My go to vibe for the holiday season! Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (Tchaikovsky) - Ian Post

So how do you recreate the ‘Sugar Plum Fairy Makeup’ look? If we follow Hailey Bieber’s tutorial, we start with the complexion, which remains very natural yet luminous.

After applying concealer, the influencer moves on to blush, applying a generous amount to her cheekbones and a touch to her eyelids.

These are then covered with micro glitter, followed by gloss — surprisingly — to add even more shimmer, as she herself explains in her video.

Hailey Bieber finishes off her beauty routine with a touch of shimmer on the nose, a few fake freckles and a brown lip pencil, which she blurs before adding even more shine with gloss.

Despite the emphasis on shimmer, this beauty look is somewhat unexpected for this time of year, if only because it doesn’t rely on a highly polished complexion and ultimately remains very natural.

It’s yet another makeup look that could — once again — propel the American supermodel to the rank of one of the most popular beauty icons of her generation. — ETX Studio