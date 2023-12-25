TELUK INTAN, Dec 25 — Teluk Intan, previously known as Teluk Anson, is synonymous with its “Menara Condong” — an equivalent of the Leaning Tower in Pisa, making the town a popular destination for domestic and foreign tourists.

Now, this third-largest town in Perak has a new eco-tourism product to offer tourists, which is Pulau Bangau, home to more than 30,000 birds of various species.

Teluk Intan River Cruise manager Muhammad Sahril Mustafa, 35, said the six-hectare islet, located in Sungai Perak, is called Pulau Bangau or Stork Island because it is inhabited by more than 10 species of storks, as well as other types of birds.

He said the stork species include those locally known as bangau besar, bangau batu, bangau bakau, bangau Cina, bangau kendi, bangau kerbau, bangau paya, Little Egret, Cattle Egret and Meageret Egrets, while the other types of birds include eagles, he said.

“What is interesting is that some of the bird species are migratory birds (from India and Thailand) which use the island for breeding,” he told Bernama here.

A native of Teluk Intan, Muhammad Sahril believed that one of the factors causing the island to become a habitat for various species of birds is because of its location, which is away from humans, and with ample food resources.

Tourists take a picture of the Asian Open Bill, a white stork species, during a river cruise at Pulau Bangau, December 25, 2023. — Bernama pic

The birds normally start looking for food at about 5.30am in the padi field areas in Teluk Intan up to Seberang Perak before returning to their nest at 6.30pm, he said.

Muhammad Sahril said there are about 18 other interesting locations along Sungai Perak that could attract tourists.

“Among them is a furnace of a sunken steamship, shipyards, in-cage fish breeding farm, fish cages, a Buddha statue operation of the Pulau Rawa ferry service. These locations have their own story and history,” he added.

Meanwhile, Razali Isa, 35, who is from Kedah, described his visit to Pulau Bangau as a memorable one.

“It provides me with an interesting experience that is difficult to get elsewhere. The most exciting is watching a flock of birds flying against the backdrop of the green scenery of the island,” said the father of three, who is from Sungai Petani.

Chee Wan Chai, 40, who is from Johor, said Pulau Bangau is a must-visit location for tourists, and also other locations along the river.

“For me, these locations are important because of their historical values. While being able to learn more about these places, the visit also helps to instil love for nature,” he added. — Bernama