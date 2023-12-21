PARIS, Dec 21 — In over half a century of existence, Barbie has done many jobs. She’s become a teacher, a judge, a wildlife photographer, a chef and an astronaut.

But a study published in the British Medical Journal suggests that the most famous of dolls should take a closer look at the many careers in healthcare and science.

Katherine Klamer has cataloged the many medical and scientific professions Barbie has practiced since she was marketed in 1959. She based her research on an analysis of 92 models of the doll, including 53 doctors, 11 dentists and 10 scientists.

The researcher also looked at the physical appearance, clothing and accessories of these different Barbies, to determine whether or not they complied with the regulations in place in healthcare establishments and laboratories.

The result is that Barbie’s careers in these two fields are sorely lacking in diversity. Most of the dolls analysed are white adult women. None are physically disabled, unlike some of the competing figurines on the market.

Almost all the Barbie dolls working in the health sector seem to be exclusively caring for children: only three of them take care of adults. What’s more, they don’t seem to have any medical specialisation whatsoever.

The study reveals that Barbies with health — and science-related professions give an unrealistic picture of these sectors. While the overwhelming majority of Barbies working in the medical field have stethoscopes, very few wear masks.

Not a single one wears disposable medical gloves, even though these accessories are a significant safety precaution for both caregiver and patient. Many health and science Barbies also have loose hair, which goes against hygiene guidelines.

While these details may seem anecdotal, Katherine Klamer claims that they can be more far-reaching than it might seem. “In a world where many girls struggle to picture women as scientists,158 Mattel depicting all the scientist dolls as female is commendable.

Yet, the dolls themselves misrepresent laboratory work. If these Barbies were real, all the academic achievements in the world would not allow them inside a single medical research or educational laboratory because they all, in some form, fail to follow basic laboratory safety protocol,” she writes in the paper.

Since Barbie is a real source of inspiration for many young girls and boys, it’s important that she gives a more accurate picture of the medical and scientific world.

“Barbie has a commendable resume that spans various careers, many of them male dominated .... Dr Barbie should consider expanding her scientific and medical careers into subfields where women remain a minority, for young girls’ sake as much as her own,” says Katherine Klamer. — ETX Studio