KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Local influencer and cooking content creator Khairul Aming’s cooking video of a burnt sugar steamed pudding was praised by Britain’s celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay today.

In a TikTok reaction video, Ramsay seemed impressed with Khairul's cooking demonstration of the dessert which was based on a recipe from Ramsay’s cookbook titled Uncharted, published by National Geographic.

“Hello, Malaysia! We love Malaysia,” Ramsay said at the start of the video.

He was then seen watching Khairul’s cooking process and also joked about the small wooden spoon that he used to mix the ingredients.

“That’s a tiny spoon.

“I may need to get a bigger spoon for you for Christmas,” he joked.

Ramsay then praised Khairul after seeing the final result and said he would be revisiting Malaysia next week.

“I’ll be in Malaysia next week and will show you again. Well done.”

Meanwhile, in a subsequent video, Khairul expressed his appreciation to Ramsay for the attention and praise he received in the video.

“Come to Malaysia and I’ll give you sambal,” said Khairul at the end of his reaction video.