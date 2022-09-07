The skeletal remains of a female ‘vampire’ with a sickle around her neck was said to prevent it from returning from the dead. — Unsplash pic

PETALING JAYA, September 7 — A group of archaeologists in Poland found eerie skeletal remains of a ‘female vampire’ pinned to the ground with a sickle across its neck and a padlocked toe.

Daily Mail reported that the skeleton was found at a 17th century cemetery in the village of Pień led by Nicolaus Copernicus University’s professor Dariusz Poliński and his team of researchers.

Researchers also found a silk cap on its head — indicating she held a high social status and a protruding tooth.

“The sickle was not laid flat but placed on the neck in such a way that if the deceased had tried to get up most likely the head would have been cut off or injured,” Poliński said.

The professor also noted that the padlock wrapped around her toe was to strengthen the theory that she was considered a vampire at the time of her death.

As for the sickle, the tool was commonly used in the 1600s to restrain a deceased person that is thought to be a vampire so that they are unable to return from the dead.

The lead researcher explained that the sickle could have also been placed to protect the dead from evil forces.

“According to folk wisdom, a sickle protected women in labour, children and the dead against evil spirits.

“It also had a role in rituals designed to counter black magic and witchcraft,” he said.