KUALA LUMPUR, August 3 — Veteran music producer and sound engineer Roslan Aziz has been reported to be free of stage four lymphoma after he was diagnosed with it last November.

A source close to Roslan’s family told Astro Awani that the 60-year-old is free of cancer following a Computed Tomography (CT) scan recently.

"So far, there’s no signs of cancer based on the CT scan. Alhamdulillah,” said the source.

Back in April, Roslan had told Astro Awani that he was diagnosed with the illness, which he found out about last November after a blood test and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan.

He was also informed by the doctors that he might only have six months left to live.

However in June, Harian Metro reported that Roslan has been showing positive response after completing his sixth chemotherapy session at the Ampang Hospital.

According to his wife Sopphilea Hamid, his condition is improving following treatment.

"We're still waiting for updates and test results from the doctors to see how his condition is now.

"Although he is no longer as active, there have been some improvements. He is able to walk and eat like before," Sopphilea said.

The founder of Roslan Aziz Productions (RAP), Roslan is no stranger to the music industry. In the 1990s, RAP signed local stars such as Datuk Sheila Majid and Datuk Zainal Abidin under its label.

He was also the head of programme for the Malaysian reality show, Akademi Fantasia in 2013.