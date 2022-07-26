The Hong Kong Law Society produced a song about the city state's rule of law. -— Picture via Facebook/ The Law Society of Hong Kong 香港律師會

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Hong Kong’s Law Society has produced a song about the city state’s rule of law that is dedicated to the general public, especially the younger generation.

The society, which was established in 1907, has taken up Hong Kong chief executive John Lee’s call to explain its advantages and achievements to the world in an explicit manner, Coconuts Hong Kong reported.

Titled Love for Hong Kong, the music video of the song, featuring vocals and hand gestures by the Eastern District Youth and Children’s Choir as well as its president, Chan Chak-ming, and some of its council members, was posted on its YouTube channel on July 22.

The song begins with lyrics saying how Hong Kong people should not “just hide in your heart” the “love for Hong Kong”, but rather “sing it out, speak it out” and “let everyone know”.

The children then went on to sing: “What can we do to protect Hong Kong from unfounded wrong allegations?” The song continues with the children singing: “Tell the world we’re working well. Rule of Law is strong.” There is also a bunch of legal jargon and the professing of trust in the legal system in Hong Kong in the song, including how “we’re all equal before the law”, “rule of law is the pillar of Hong Kong” and “we have trust in” the “lawyers and judges” who are “defenders of the law”.

The song, which is sung in English throughout, makes an abrupt switch to Mandarin for its final line, saying how “the new generation of rule of law is me”.

The song is penned by former Law Society president Melissa Pang.

The Law Society, which has disabled comments on the song's YouTube page, said in the description of the video that “young people are our future” and “rule of law education and appreciation should be nurtured from an early age”.

Hence the song is “dedicated to the learning and protection of the rule of law amongst the general public, in particular young people”, it added.

With pro-establishment links, the society also said the music video is accredited as an event in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the return of Hong Kong to Chinese rule and will be played at some of its upcoming events.