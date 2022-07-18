Wearing linen or hemp, and certain colors like white and yellow, can help you face hot weather in style. — Jasmina007/Getty Images pic via ETX Studio

PARIS, July 18 — As high temperatures sweep over parts of Europe and the United States, it can be hard to know how to dress during these increasingly frequent episodes to best avoid the various inconveniences caused by stifling heat. From fabrics to colours to accessories, here are some golden rules for staying stylish and comfortable during a heatwave.

Look for linen and hemp

Choosing the right fabrics for each season is essential, especially during spells of cold or hot weather. When the mercury rises, forget fabrics that stick to the skin, leave unsightly stains or cause sweating — like many synthetic materials — and reach instead for naturally breathable, absorbent or anti-odor fabrics (yes, they exist), like linen and hemp. These can be real wardrobe allies through the summer months thanks to their thermoregulating properties, letting body heat escape throughout the day. The icing on the cake is that these two natural and plant-based materials also absorb moisture, avoiding any discomfort linked to perspiration.

Less known for its breathable properties, cotton is also a material that can be a good choice in hot weather. Focus on its lighter variants, such as voile or muslin, which can help you face a hot spell without fear of discomfort. Another option for braving the heat with style is Tencel, made with cellulose from certain trees, such as eucalyptus or bamboo.

Wear white or yellow

Darker colours should be avoided in hot weather, as they tend to absorb the sun’s rays and thus increase the feeling of heat. It is strongly advised to wear white clothing, especially for tops, but (fret not) this is not the only option.

In a 2020 study, a team of Japanese scientists exposed nine polo-shirt-clad mannequin torsos to the sun — at an estimated 30°C — to determine which clothing colours to favour in a heatwave. White obviously came out on top, but the study showed that yellow, grey, red and even purple were good options during heatwaves.

Pastel shades also appear to be a good alternative to white, since they do not soak up the sun’s rays, and allow you to liven up your look a little more than white. For lovers of black — and there are many of them — the day will undoubtedly feel longer (and hotter), so reduce discomfort by opting for loose and lightweight clothes.

Go to town on accessories

Warm weather often involves a quest for comfort. As a result, men and women tend to turn to timeless clothes, and therefore outfits that are more classic, and much less fun. Here, accessories can be used to add a touch of originality — and without moderation — so load up on jewellery, sunglasses, a hat (the bucket hat remains a safe bet this summer) or a more striking than usual handbag, like the raffia models popular this season. And while boosting your style, some of these accessories can even protect you from the sun. — ETX Studio