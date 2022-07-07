Come over to Pavilion Bukit Jalil to get your favourite book from a wide selection to choose from. — Picture by Devan Manuel.

PETALING JAYA, July 7 — Japan's largest bookstore chain Tsutaya Books' outlet in Pavilion Bukit Jalil has over 240,000 books, decorative items and art aimed to create an immersive experience for anyone.

Launched this morning, the bookshop is the first in Malaysia and in South-east Asia where guests will not only have a choice of specially-curated books, but will get to marvel at the bookstore’s art section that has fine arts, and mini exhibitions.

Walk into the bookstore and marvel at the ‘Ferari Limited Edition Collector’s ‘Ferari Limited Edition Collector’s Book’ and an art gallery wall featuring works of different artists from Japan including Tokyo-based photographer Kotori Kawashima.

If you’re feeling tired, grab a cuppa at the Japanese-inspired cafe where guests can have Kyoto matcha and indulge in artisanal desserts such as Dorayaki and Fruit Parfait.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Tsutaya Books Malaysia chief executive officer Hideyuki Uemoto said the experience of going into Tsutaya Books is what makes it special in this digital area.

"We live in an era where we can get anything online - even your favourite book or even a simple cup of coffee.

"And that was why we created this physical bookstore in this digital age to create a truly unique unforgettable experience that money cannot buy."

Uemoto said that the experience of visiting the bookstore is an unforgettable experience that money cannot buy. —Picture by Devan Manuel

At a media launch this morning, he said that four pillars - lifestyle, book and cafe, comfort and community events - were the driving forces behind this unique bookstore landscape.

"What also sets this bookstore apart from our competitors is he ambience as we have interesting items, sophisticated house-like interiors and a comfortable space to read.

"Not just that, we’ve also partnered with brands and are always abreast with current trends to incorporate it into the bookstore.

"We didn’t want to settle on just selling a great book, we are giving more than what they asked for - a creative space which encourages social interaction and escapism for people of all ages,” Uemoto said.

Having diversity as its priority, the bookstore prides itself for having a wide variety of books from art and design, literature and fiction in languages such as English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Malay.

Adults with younger children can head over to the Learning Room where children can sit and have their parents read books or play with them. — Picture by Devan Manuel

A selection of sought-after titles, alternative reads, vintage, old, rare and collectible editions are also up for grabs - and is unique to this bookstore.

Customers are encouraged to make use of common areas for study and work while utilising it for event spaces to host small events and activities.

In conjunction with the launch, the bookshop is running an opening promotion for their customers where if anyone spends RM300 and above, shoppers can redeem a free handmade paper-cutting artwork by Han The Craftsman.

Opened to the public from 3pm today, shoppers will also receive a special edition bookmark designed by featured local artist of the month, Humana, with every book purchase and one limited edition Tsutaya Books tote bag with a single receipt of book purchase.