Going easy on the makeup can help maintain a radiant complexion in hot weather, but you should also pay attention to skincare and have some emergency products on hand. — dimid_86 / Getty Images pic via ETX Studio

NEW YORK, June 16 — Heatwave alert! As high temperatures sweep parts of Europe and the United States, people are changing their habits to cope with this period of extreme heat. And beauty routines are no exception, as people seek ways to avoid the various inconveniences caused by such temperatures, starting with excessive shine and enlarged pores. These three tips should help you keep your makeup looking great all day long despite the heatwave.

Keep makeup (very) light

As with vacations by the sea, hot weather means a lighter makeup routine to let the skin breathe and avoid the sticky, shiny effect. And while going makeup-free is becoming more and more popular around the world, many have still not embraced this 100 per cent natural look in the workplace. In this case, it’s best to turn to waterproof beauty products — eyeliner and mascara — so you don’t end up with panda eyes before you’ve even set foot in the office. This is a golden rule not to be overlooked if you want to enjoy a long-lasting beauty look in all circumstances.

For skin, it’s best to opt for light textures, such as BB and CC creams, which provide a host of benefits, and then finish off with a touch of mattifying bronzing powder for a tanned complexion with zero shine. During hot weather, primer is also essential, as it helps to conceal all sorts of imperfections while helping to set foundation and concealers in place for a better hold. As for lips, a simple gloss or a moisturizing balm are daytime essentials, while a long-lasting matte lipstick is great for the evening.

Skincare, skincare, skincare

While facial skincare is essential all year round, it should definitely not be neglected during heatwaves. It is the most important step of a beauty routine, since perfectly cleansed and nourished skin will be better primed to receive its daily dose of makeup, and especially to keep that makeup in place for several hours despite the heat. Any beauty routine should start with a proper cleansing, using a product suited to your skin type, followed by a serum or a light cream to even out the complexion and limit enlarged pores.

When it’s hot, you can put your skincare products in the refrigerator to boost their benefits and enjoy a cooling sensation. Cryotherapy, a viral trend on social networks, now has many followers, and a host of treatments inspired by this “cold therapy” are gradually appearing in our bathrooms. A simple ice cube — effective in tightening pores and fighting against certain signs of aging — should be enough to refresh your skin at the beginning and end of the day.

Invest in portable products

While these two steps will save you a lot of hassle in hot weather, they might not guarantee you a flawless finish all day long. To keep things in check, it’s best to have a few essentials on hand for touch-ups between meetings or appointments. Handbag essentials include mists, fixers and mattifying sheets that will allow you to maintain a radiant, shine-free complexion throughout the day.

If you don’t have any of these products, don’t hesitate to pat a tissue on the shiniest areas of your face (forehead, nose, cheekbones, chin) to absorb excess oil, then apply a mattifying powder. — ETX Studio