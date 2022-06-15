KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — A woman in Indonesia who was invited to a friend's wedding, jumped at the opportunity to confront the bride who had owed her a debt for two years.

Yayah Nurhayati had not received a response from her friend since, and she was determined to confront her friend at the wedding after receiving an invitation to the wedding in Jakarta, Wolipop reported.

The 36-year-old uploaded a video on her TikTok platform, showing a note before inserting it into an empty envelope.

The note read, "I'm sorry it's just an empty envelope.

"It's been two years since you owe me 500,000 rupiah and you still haven't paid me back.

"So consider this empty envelope as your wedding gift and your debt has been paid off."

The video went viral with over 3.6 million views after it was posted a week ago.

"This is a lesson and a reminder for those who can afford to have events and such but cannot pay off their debts," Yayah said.

"If they can have a wedding, they can surely pay my debt off."