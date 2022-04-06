Woman in India rubs chilli powder into teenage son’s eyes to punish him for marijuana addiction (VIDEO)

The furious mother only untied her son when he promised to quit smoking marijuana. ― Screengrabs via Twitter/@krishna0302

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 ― A woman in India was so infuriated over her son’s marijuana addiction that she resorted to rubbing his eyes with chilli powder.

The now-viral incident that has gained 357,900 views on Twitter at the time of writing, took place in Kodad in Suryapet district of Telangana, in southern India.

Upon finding out her 15-year-old’s drug habit, the woman tied her son to a pole and carried out the fiery punishment, Indian news agency Ians reported.

The teenager can be heard screaming uncontrollably from the pain while another woman held his hands.

What happened when a mother found out that her 15-yr-old son was becoming a ganja addict? She came up with a unique treatment. Tie him to a pole & rub mirchi powder in his eyes & not untie him until he promises to quit. Incident in Kodad, #Suryapet dt, #Telangana. pic.twitter.com/Kw8FXaqtz7 — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) April 4, 2022

Some neighbours can be heard telling the boy’s mother to pour water.

The furious mother only untied her son after he promised to quit smoking marijuana, a recreational and medicinal drug also known as cannabis and ganja.

While rubbing chilli powder into children’s eyes may not be new in rural Telangana, many questioned the effectiveness of the old-school method of punishment when the clip went viral.

Some social media users in India said it may be counterproductive.

The incident comes amid a growing drug addiction problem among youths in the state and ongoing efforts by law enforcement authorities to address the concern.

Authorities were alarmed by the recent death of an engineering graduate from drug overdose in the capital Hyderabad.

Police discovered that the deceased started consuming a cocktail of drugs and became a drug addict while visiting Goa with some friends and a drug peddler.