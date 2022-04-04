Tea brand BaWanChaji Malaysia now known as Chagee Malaysia, badminton legend Lee Chong Wei announced as ambassador

Tea brand BaWangChaji Malaysia is now known as Chagee Malaysia with Malaysian badminton great Datuk Lee Chong Wei as their ambassador. — Picture courtesy of Chagee Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Tea brand BaWangChaji Malaysia is now known as Chagee Malaysia.

The new name was unveiled during the opening of the first Chagee flagship store in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur recently.

In a statement, the company said they have embarked on a mission to evolve and further innovate their brand as they move into the 2.0 era.

“These upgrades began with the rebranding movement where Chagee has highlighted three key changes - a new brand name, logo, and visual identifications, that are clearly displayed at the all-new Chagee flagship store in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.”

“Through this movement, Chagee aims to elevate the customer’s experience through all five senses, beginning from the moment they step foot in the store.”

Visitors to the Chagee flagship store will find themselves in a tranquil environment as soon as they walk into the store as the outlet has been designed with a minimalistic modern tea house concept.

Apart from being a great meet-up spot for family and friends, the store also serves as an ideal location for business meetings where people will find themselves being productive while sipping on a variety of modernized tea-based beverages.

Meanwhile, the company announced that Malaysian badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei will be their ambassador.

Lee, they said, was chosen as an initial step towards their rebranding journey as they have prepared a whole lineup of exciting announcements that will soon be revealed.

They added he is a perfect fit for the brand with their shared similar values such as resilience, strength, determination, and passion.