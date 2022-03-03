Indonesian YouTuber Atta Halilintar prepares 222kg of goat meat for firstborn daughter’s upcoming ‘aqiqah’ ceremony

Atta and his wife Aurel are ecstatic to have welcomed their firstborn Ameena into the world and have prepared goat meat worth 222kgs. — Picture via instagram/attahalilintar

PETALING JAYA, March 3 — Indonesian YouTuber Atta Halilintar and his wife are going all out to prepare goat meat weighing 222 kilogrammes for their firstborn daughter’s upcoming ‘aqiqah’ ceremony.

Atta Halilintar, whose full name is Muhammad Attamimi Halilintar, purposely chose the weight for the goat meat to coincide with their daughter’s birthday on February 22.

Speaking to Indonesian portal Tribunnews, Atta said that his wife Aurel Hermansyah and him prepared the goat meat to be distributed to villagers in his neighbourhood in Jakarta.

“We’ve also chosen one of the best goats to be slaughtered for her ‘aqiqah’ ceremony tomorrow on March 4,” he said.

This is not the first time the couple has gone all out to offer lavish gifts for their firstborn daughter.

They bought a brand new Tesla for her even before she was born.

The YouTuber even booked four VIP rooms in the hospital in Jakarta for his family and in-laws when his wife was about to deliver their daughter, Ameena Hanna Nur Atta.

On Instagram, the proud father has been posting pictures of his daughter and the meaning of her name.