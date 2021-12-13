UK man uses Covid lockdown period to create fancy mini village for squirrels in his garden (VIDEO)

Everitt created a mini village which features a Swingers Club and a cozy Christmas cabin for the squirrels. — Screengrab via Facebook/GoingSoloAdventuresbyPaulEveritt

PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — UK man Paul Everitt found a creative way to spend his time under multiple lockdowns — making a miniature wildlife village for squirrels in his garden.

The tiny village has bridges, an infinity pool and a mini Christmas cabin.

Spending 18 months crafting his creation, Metro UK reported that he started creating a ‘squirrel superstructure’ — a long platform with a slide that goes into a Perspex box filled with nuts and a rope swing.

Everitt who hails from Grimsby moved on to make a Swingers Club — a tower with two swings and a Corn Tosser feeding station that spins the squirrels around

However, he has also spotted pigeons, a badger and plenty of birds visiting his structures.

“Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, I would travel a lot — I tended to do long journeys, kayaking in Alaska, Finland and Sweden, or cycling across continents.

“I lived in Canada for a bit, and I miss that wilderness as I’m so used to bears and wolves coming up to me.

“With the pandemic, I needed a project to take my mind off not being able to do that.”

Not owning a television, Everitt spends his time relaxing by just sitting down and watching the wildlife in his garden.

“I’m a very hands-on person — I feel like building and creating are an important part of my life.

“All the materials I built the squirrel sanctuary from are all from scraps,” he said.