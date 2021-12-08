Sustainable shopping: Millennials and Boomers are strongly influenced by Gen Z, new study shows

Gen Z has a significant influence on their elders when it comes to sustainable purchasing. — ETX Studio pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Dec 8 — Concerned about the well-being of the planet, Gen Z consumers appear to be influencing the eco-friendly purchasing decisions of their elders.

A new study shows that the purchasing habits and preferences of Boomers, and even more so of Gen Xers, are now directly impacted by the sustainable values publicly displayed by Gen Z.

Gen Z consumers seem to be most aware of environmental issues and sustainable practices compared to other generations.

And it may be that their influence on older generations, such as millennials, is now more than ever making a difference.

That’s according to a new study* conducted jointly by First Insight and the Baker Retailing Centre at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The report reveals that three quarters of Gen Zers put sustainability ahead of brand names in their purchasing decisions and actions.

This is in line with how the purchasing habits of their parents, who are from Generation X, have evolved over the last two years.

The latter are now more inclined to turn to sustainable brands (+24 per cent), but also to spend more money on sustainable products (+42 per cent) compared to a previous study conducted in 2019.

“Our research points to a seismic shift in sentiment around sustainability purchasing decisions, with significant increases in just two years.

When the previous study was fielded in 2019, older generations were not as sustainability-conscious as they are today.

The global pandemic caused many to rethink their consumption and its impact on the health of the planet, yet Gen Z have been consistent in remaining true to their sustainability values while also educating and influencing the generations that came before them,” explains Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight.

Each generation has its own view of sustainability

Today, consumers of all generations say they are willing to spend more on sustainable products.

Some 90 per cent of Gen X consumers say they would spend at least 10 per cent more on any kind of sustainable product, whereas two years ago, not even 35 per cent of them were willing to do so.

The question now is what the term ‘sustainable’ means for all these generations. It is clear that everyone has their own definition.

For 44 per cent of baby boomers, 46 per cent of millennials (46 per cent) and 48 per cent of Gen Xers, sustainability “means products made from recycled, sustainable, and natural-harvested fibers and materials,” while their younger counterparts, the Zs, equate sustainability with sustainable manufacturing (48 per cent).

The issue of packaging, however, has everyone in agreement.

Nearly three quarters of respondents from all generations consider sustainable packaging to be very or fairly important today. This compares to just over half two years ago.

* Results are based on a US survey of a targeted sample of more than 1,000 respondents, balanced by gender, geography and generation, conducted between July 1 and 10, 2021. The study was conducted using proprietary sample sources among panels that participate in online surveys.