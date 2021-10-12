Arrangements made by British hospice to allow dying woman to say goodbye to her pets

Jan Holman was given the opportunity to say goodbye to her horse Bob as she stays in a hospice. — Picture from Facebook/ Hospice of the Good Shepherd

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — A terminally ill woman has been given the chance to say goodbye to her beloved pet horse and dogs from her hospice bed.

Jan Holman, from Cheshire, UK, had spent four weeks at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Chester, and found herself missing her two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels Monty and Rowley and horse Bob, a piebald Cob, Daily Mail reported.

She had been riding Bob daily prior to her hospice admission and described him as being such an important part of her life.

The decision to put her furry friends on the list to give the 68-year-old a heartfelt reunion with her beloved pets came from staff of Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Even though Holman could not get out of bed, she said she was excited to have the chance to see Bob one more time.

According to the portal, the nurses had wheeled Holman’s bed to the patio doors and the team from Thornleigh Park Farm Stables, where Bob is in livery, walked him into the hospice courtyard for the horse and owner reunion.

Holman’s husband Dennis said they were able to have named visitors who could come and see his wife regularly.

“However, we never imagined that we would be able to include our dogs Monty and Rowley and Jan’s horse Bob on the visiting list,” he said.