Pink Project 2.0: Malaysian youth group to distribute free personal hygiene kits to more than 100 university students

Some of the youths distributing personal hygiene kits to the homeless last year in the Klang Valley. — Pictures courtesy of Syakirah Romli

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Aug 20 — There were times when International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) Gombak student Maymuna could not afford sanitary pads and had to use tissue paper instead.

And more often than not, she had to make do with fewer sanitary pads.

Speaking to Malay Mail, she said that as a university student, her financial budget is always tight as she has to prioritise her pocket money for food and books for education.

Fortunately for her, IIUM’s Pink Project programme under youth organisation Harmoni IIUM distributed hygiene kits which included sanitary pads to 72 students in the university earlier this year.

“I am glad that my university launched this programme as other university students and I am able to get free pads and also learn about using reusable pads that are in the market,” she said.

In order to help more students across the country get sanitary pads, Pink Project 2.0 was launched under national youth organisation Harmoni Malaysia.

Collecting a total of RM3,687 from the public through crowdfunding, Pink Project 2.0 aims to distribute personal hygiene kits to more than 100 university students across the country.

TERIMA KASIH PENYUMBANG TABUNG PINK PROJECT 2.0!



Alhamdulillah, sehingga 19 Ogos 2021, sebanyak RM3687 telah berjaya dikutip daripada orang ramai. Terima kasih diucapkan kepada semua penyumbang!



Permohonan kit kebersihan wanita akan dibuka dalam masa terdekat. Nantikan! pic.twitter.com/NSHotILZO7 — Harmoni Malaysia 🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@harmonimalaysia) August 20, 2021

The personal hygiene kits consist of sanitary pads, reusable sanitary pads and soap.

President Nur Syakirah Romli said that the project, in partnership with campaign #PeduliMerah, was initiated to help disadvantaged students in both local and private universities.

“Last year, we organised Pink Project 1.0 to provide sanitary pads to the homeless in the Klang Valley.

“This time, we are aiming to help university students as not all can afford to buy sanitary pads especially if they have a tight budget and have to prioritise buying their food and books.

“Students from private and public universities can apply for the personal hygiene kit if they fulfil certain requirements such as their household income must be less than RM4,000.”

Nur Syakirah, a postgraduate student in UKM, said that the project was also initiated to increase awareness about period poverty among men and women.

“Period poverty occurs not only because women are financially struggling to buy menstrual products, but also when there is a lack of knowledge on menstrual hygiene management.

“Men as the leaders of their families should provide the resources needed as well as offer privacy and safe facilities for the women in their house.

“This will help to improve menstruation knowledge that is needed in our society,” she said.

All the hygiene kits are free and will be delivered to students’ homes.

Students interested in applying for the sanitary pad kits can do so here or contact Nawal at 018-377 6082.