Norwegian’s Olympic winning moment marred by athlete’s see-through outfit

Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt's Olympic moment was marred by his see-through outfit during the triathlon event in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt all-white outfit has robbed the triathlon athlete of the best moment of his life after winning the men’s event in the Tokyo Olympics.

The wardrobe malfunction, which revealed Blummenfelt’s black trunks under the outfit as he was crossing the finishing line, had left social media users amused.

According to Daily Mail, the 27-year-old Blummenfelt, who crossed the line in a time of 1 hour 45minutes 4seconds, had been drenched in water and sweat after a gruelling swimming leg that caused his suit to become see-through.

On Twitter, bemused users took aim at the outfit designer.

Emily Benammar of News Corp Australia tweeted that whoever designed the outfit needed to be sacked.

“They are of course his swimmers under there. Superman wears his underpants on the outside. They’ve got it wrong haven’t they.”

Triathlon commentary:

"Can we talk about the Norwegian try suits. They're a shocker. Whoever designed them needs to be sacked."



"They are of course his swimmers under there. Superman wears his underpants on the outside. They've got it wrong haven't they." https://t.co/eFjr3lEB9S pic.twitter.com/GKP9lui3KF — Emily Benammar (@EmilyBenammar) July 25, 2021

Billy Howell questioned why can’t the designer made the bottom half of Norway’s triathlon uniform the same color as Blummenfelt’s trunks.

Could they not make the bottom half of Norway’s triathlon uniform the same color? pic.twitter.com/xfx9C2aPzb — Billy Howell (@CoachBilly1) July 25, 2021

Jensen Edwards, however, tweeted the outfit worked in Blummenfelt’s favour.

“Whoever designed Norway’s triathlon kit for #TokyoOlympics2021 must have been inspired by Captain Underpants(?). Amazing finish by Blummenfelt though. Clearly the superhero outfit worked!”