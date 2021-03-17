Malaysian husband’s surprises wife on their 14th anniversary with a different kind of ‘ice’ in the freezer

The 'ice' that Anis found in the freezer that made her day. ― Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Anis Adrianies

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 ― A man surprised his wife with a special surprise left in their freezer for their 14th wedding anniversary.

Anis Adrianies did not expect anything when her husband had asked her to make him an iced Milo ― but ended up finding “ice” that she could not refuse.

“I saw every woman's ‘dream case’ when I opened the freezer,” she said in a Facebook post of her surprise.

Her husband had left a “Merak Kayangan” gold ring waiting for her as a gift for their anniversary, apart from a cake with their picture on it and a chocolate bouquet.

“No wonder previously he had asked me about my finger size.

“May you be blessed with an abundance of sustenance my husband.”

Social media users took to the comments to congratulate the couple on their 14 years of matrimony.