Once abandoned JB dog now adopted, saves neighbour from being raped after robber breaks in

The dog's barking saved a Johor Baru woman from being raped. ― Picture via Facebook/O Tak Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 ― A dog that was once abandoned at Taman Istimewa, Johor Baru before it was adopted, turned hero when its bark helped to chase a would-be robber away.

Taking to Facebook, the dog's current owner O Tak Tan said he was awakened by his dog's barking early Monday morning.

“My neighbour, who stays opposite my house, was shouting that a thief had broken into her house.

“Armed with a rotan, my dog and I then rushed over to the house.

“According to her, the suspect had used a blunt object to hit her after she put up a fight when he tried to rape her,” he shared, adding that the suspect was forced to leave the scene empty handed following the victim's cry for help and barks from his dog.

Responding to a comment, Tan said he has been taking care of the dog for three years after its previous owner moved away.

Many praised the actions of the dog, saying it was a wise move to have dogs as an added security measure.

Tan's post has received 852 reactions and been shared 3,100 times.