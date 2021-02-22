Lembaga Zakat Selangor to pay for the expenses of an abandoned elderly woman

Lembaga Zakat Selangor has decided to pay for the expenses of an elderly woman who was found abandoned by the road. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/ ibnuhusain/ Lembaga Zakat Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Lembaga Zakat Selangor (LZS) will handle the expenses to take care of an elderly woman with special needs after she was found abandoned by the roadside in Jalan Kebun, Shah Alam.

The woman received aid from LZS following numerous reports from the public regarding an elderly woman who was left by the roadside in her wheelchair along with a bag of clothes and diapers.

LZS, through a post on their Facebook page, shared photos of the incident and said that the woman is suffering from an amputated leg and memory loss.

he Zakat Selangor’s Saidina Umar Squad along with the Kuala Langat’s Operation and Distribution Chief had made their way to aid the woman at 8.30pm last night.”

The woman has relatives but despite success in contacting them, none of them wanted to take her home.

Due to the woman’s health conditions and restricted jurisdiction, LZS has had to pass the case to the Balai Polis Sri Muda who then contacted the woman’s kin once again who finally agreed to pick her up.

The family however contacted the precinct later that evening only to say that they can no longer take care of their mother.

The officers on duty contacted a care centre for the elderly who then came with an ambulance to pick up the woman for her medical checkup and Covid-19 screening test.

Even though the woman was abandoned by her children, she still prays for their well-being.

“We tried our best to hide our tears, maybe there’s a history between their family that was only known to them.

“We have since then transferred the woman to a care centre for the elderly as per our procedure and with the consent of her kin, while all the cost and expenses will be covered by Zakat Selangor,” stated LZS.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the public for the information.”

“Also, to Pusat Jagaan Warga Emas Baitul Mawaddah team along with Pusat Jagaan Warga Emas SRA and also to Balai Polis Sri Muda who have been cooperating with us from dusk till dawn in handling this case.”

