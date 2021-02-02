Sungai Buloh delivery man returned a purse he found, it led to friendship and more income

Delivery rider Dedee Laksmana Ra’e took the trouble to travel from his home at Sungai Buloh to Klang to return a purse. — Picture via Facebook/Vivien Jamie Pillai

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Delivery rider Dedee Laksmana Ra’e was on his way to send food in Petaling Jaya when he stumbled upon a purse by the roadside late last year.

He decided to pick it up and placed it in his food warmer bag before rushing off for his delivery.

Later at night in his Sungai Buloh home, the 38-year-old checked the purse to determine its owner.

“I tried my luck by going through Facebook and surprisingly I managed to track the person down based on the identity card’s name.”

“I tried messaging the person but she did not respond,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Dedee said he decided to travel from his home to the address on the identity card the next day despite not receiving any response from the purse owner.

“When I started my journey, I was not sure whether the person was still staying at the address, which is in Klang.”

As luck would have it, Dedee found the person at the address and returned the purse with everything still intact.

Declining any monetary rewards from the owner, nor leaving his name and contact number, Dedee however agreed to let his photo be taken by the woman, who later shared Dedee’s deed on social media.

The post caught restauranteur Ernest Ong’s eye, who took to social media to track Dedee down as he wanted to treat him at his Ali, Muthu & Ah Hock restaurant.

Little did Dedee know, the chance encounter led to a friendship between Ong and himself.

Recently, Ong started marketing his white coffee and was looking for delivery personnel.

“Dedee said he wanted to help deliver my product and I agreed without hesitation,” said Ong.

Since starting delivery a week ago, Dedee said business has been good.

“I have delivered 100 packets of the coffee,” he said, adding that each packet contains 15 sachets.

Dedee said he delivers the coffee all over Klang Valley and charged a flat rate of RM5 for delivery.

Looking back, Dedee said he did not anticipate a simple act of returning a purse to the woman would open other doors of opportunity for him.

“I always believe if one is truthful, hardworking and sincere, they will surely have rezeki,” said the father of five children, aged between six and 15.

Those wanting to order Ali, Muthu & Ah Hock’s white coffee from Dedee can visit his Facebook.