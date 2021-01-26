Former Mrs Malaysia World Classic contestant creates Chinese New Year hampers that evoke childhood memories

Former beauty pageant contestant Vanessa Yoong and her children — (from left) Jayden, Janelle (standing) and Joelle Yap — has come up with hampers that invoke nostalgic memories. — Photo courtesy of Vanessa Yoong

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Growing up in Pusing, Perak, former beauty pageant contestant Vanessa Yoong was happiest during Chinese New Year.

This was because she bought whatever she wanted from the neighbourhood sundry shop with her ang pow money.

From soft drinks to cookies, Yoong, who was crowned second runner-up in the Mrs Malaysia World Classic 2016, would get her hands on it.

Fast forward to today, Yoong, now 46, wants to reminisce about the good old days.

She has come up with hampers which contain popular tit-bits and food that promises to bring back childhood days.

Yoong said she used bamboo steamers instead of plastic baskets used in the market for her hampers.

“I decided to use bamboo steamer as the recipient can use it in their kitchen or even as a decorative item at home after the celebration rather than the plastic baskets that will most probably end up in the landfill,” she said.

There are two choices of hampers by former beauty pageant contestant Vanessa Yoong. This is the Nostalgic Indulgence hamper consisting of popular tit-bits and food that promises to invoke that nostalgia feeling to the recipients. — Photo courtesy of Vanessa Yoong

Speaking to Malay Mail, Yoong said the hampers had two tiers.

“For the lower deck, there will be items such as peanuts, olive, sour plum, white rabbit candy, haw flakes, maltose candy with sour plum.”

“As for the upper deck, there will be dragon beard candy, pineapple tarts, salted egg cornflakes, walnut cookies, pistachio nuts and a bowl with cockerel motif.”

Yoong said she wanted her hampers to evoke memories of yesteryears where the family would gather during Chinese New Year and talk about the good old times.

If you prefer a more exquisite hamper, Yoong said it comes in a single-tier bamboo steamer.

The Exquisite Treasures hamper that comes in a single-tier bamboo steamer. — Photo courtesy of Vanessa Yoong

“There will be one can of abalone, one packet of s***ake mushroom, dried scallops with bottles of XO and abalone sauce.”

“There will also be red dates, dried longan, white fungus, peach gum and a bowl with cockerel motif.”

She is taking orders now for the Chinese New Year hampers.

Those who want a taste of Yoong’s products can click here, and she can also be contacted via her personal Instagram.