Malaysia’s favourite puppet Harry Kok Siew Yok takes on Muar MP Syed Saddiq in hilarious video on physical distancing (VIDEO)

The showdown between Syed Saddiq and Harry Kok left many in stitches. — Screengrab via Twitter/HarryKokSiewYoke

PETALING JAYA, January 8 — A hilarious stand-off video between Malaysia’s favourite puppet Harry Kok Siew Yok and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has social media users in stitches.

The latest video focusing on physical distancing which was posted on Kok’s social media accounts starts off with Kok and Syed Saddiq using Pokeballs to conjure up essential items in the age of Covid-19 such as face masks, face shields and sanitiser.

The video ends with a classic Pokemon nod of ‘Who’s that Pokemon’ with Saddiq christened ‘Botakmon’ with his new look.

The video posted last night has been retweeted over 9,000 times and has been liked by over 14,000 Twitter users.