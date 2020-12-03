Covid-19: Pahang doctor recalls experience serving in Sabah, urges Malaysians not to waste the efforts of frontliners

Medical frontliners have endured a lot this year in their bid to keep everyone safe. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Dec 3 — Medical frontliners have had a tough year, to say the least.

Malaysian frontliners are no exception as they have had to endure many challenges this year in their bid to “flatten the curve” of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have even travelled interstate to areas where the virus is widespread such as Sabah to assist in efforts to treat those infected by the virus and keep everyone safe in the process.

One such medical professional is Dr Atfina Ibrahim, who only recently returned from a two-month stint in the East Malaysian state.

After spending arguably every day treating Covid-19 patients for two months, Dr Atfina took to social media a couple of days ago to share some of her experiences in Sabah and also to remind everyone of the challenges frontliners face on a daily basis.

Dr Atfina, who is from Temerloh, Pahang, said in her post that it was “non-stop” from day one when she landed in the town of Semporna two months ago on September 25, with the Sabah state elections taking place.

“I was ready both physically and mentally to do my job when I arrived in Semporna but I was honestly shocked at what I was seeing,” she said in the post.

“There were people everywhere. The roads were jammed. I knew what was going to happen next. I just had to be strong and be ready for my daily routine here in this ‘little Wuhan’.”

Dr Atfina was one of the many medical frontliners that were sent to Sabah to assist in treating Covid-19 patients, but she said that even with extra help, it was still difficult to treat such a large number of patients at one go.

“We were on active call at the emergency unit 24 hours a day, wearing a full set of PPE all the time with three pairs of gloves on,” said Dr Atfina.

“At first it wasn’t too bad, but then after dealing with one patient, you immediately get a call to treat someone else. At the same time, there are still so many Covid-19 and regular patients still waiting to receive treatment but we have to prioritise those in need of urgent medical attention.”

She added that frontliners in Sabah wore their PPE for nine to 10 hours a day, at least, and barely had any time to rest, eat or even go to the toilet while on duty. Dr Atfina said that frontliners collecting swab samples also spend hours on end under the scorching heat in full gear. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“That is our challenge. We’re left exhausted and almost burnt out trying to adjust ourselves to this new normal.”

Despite the challenging and dangerous conditions medical frontliners have to work under — with constant exposure to Covid-19 patients — Dr Atfina told mStar that they do it willingly and always try to do their best to heal each patient.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t emotionally affected by my experience there. I was away from my family and friends for a while, you see innocent little children getting the virus — I felt really depressed at one point.

“What kept me going was knowing that I would be helping people. I treat everyone to the best of my ability as if they were my own family. There may be times when we feel exhausted but we have to remember that it is our responsibility to take care of these people.”

Dr Atfina also expressed her disappointment at the “laid back” attitude some Malaysians still have, in regards to the Covid-19 virus, with many still being reprimanded for flouting health guidelines and SOPs.

“It’s extremely disappointing to see some people taking the SOPs so lightly. I personally don’t think I can handle an experience like Sabah happening again,” said Dr Atfina.

“Please don’t make all of our efforts so far for nothing. Enough with all the denying and speculating about whether the virus is real.

“Get used to the new normal. Not just for yourselves, but for your families too. For the community around you. Don’t wait until it’s too late.”