Journalist helps senior citizen stranded on Kuala Lumpur highway to find way home

Savantharaja helped the elderly man to get back home.— Courtesy photo of L.K. Savantharaja

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Journalist L.K. Savantharaja was on his way to work at the Mahameru Highway near the KL Sentral exit yesterday fternoon when traffic started to slow down.

As he drew near the source of the slowdown, the 43-year-old saw a Kuala Lumpur City Hall lorry had stopped to assist a senior citizen to cross the road.

“The lorry driver handed the uncle, who is in his 80s, to me as he said he was rushing for work,” said Savantharaja.

By that time, another motorcyclist had joined Savantharaja at the roadside to assist.

“A chat with the senior citizen did not yield any information such as his next-of-kin’s contact number that we could contact to pick the uncle up.

“A check on the uncle’s identity card, however, found that he stays at Taman Desa, Old Klang Road, which was about 9km from where he was found.”

Tamil press Makkal Osai journalist L.K. Savantharaja was on his way to an assignment when he stumbled on a senior citizen at Mahameru Highway, Kuala Lumpur on Monday. — Photo courtesy of L.K. Savantharaja

The other motorcyclist initially offered to send the uncle home via Grab but Savantharaja was worried the elderly man might have trouble remembering the way back.

“He ended up at Mahameru Highway after he missed a stop earlier,” said Savantharaj.

The senior citizen had apparently boarded a bus to return home from Hospital Kuala Lumpur where he had gone for treatment earlier in the morning, Savantharaj explained.

With the other motorcyclist helping to place the elderly man on the motorcycle, Savantharaja then made his way slowly, arriving 30 minutes later.

“Upon reaching his home, the uncle invited me to his house for a drink but I told him I was late for an assignment.

“He then asked me to visit him during Chinese New Year.”

Savantharaja, who shared the good deed on his Facebook, said he was not seeking personal glory.

“I hope my sharing will make others be more aware of their surroundings. Render assistance to those who need it,” said the single father of seven daughters.

“As we get too preoccupied with the hustle and bustle of life, we tend to forget there are people around us who need help.”