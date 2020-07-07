Japanese slippers, glass of water — unusual dowry of Indonesian groom to bride

The bride says she would keep the slippers to show her children. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Purwanto

PETALING JAYA, July 7 — Many couples go the extra mile to make their nuptials a little bit more special to stand out.

For Indonesian couple Yudi Anggata and Helmi — they didn’t have to even try, with their dowry consisting of a pair of Japanese slippers and a glass of water going viral on social media, reported Lombok Post.

Both Yudi, 24, and Helmi, 20 from Central Lombok tied the knot last Friday

Helmi drinks her dowry gift as the couple tie the knot. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Purwanto

Helmi said she did not want to burden her husband to get expensive items for her big day and told him a Japanese slippers and a glass of warm water would do.

“Yes, it is true that I didn’t want to burden him.”

While she drank the glass of water during the ceremony, Helmi said she would keep the Japanese slippers to show them to her children one day.

Lombok Post also reported that the couple met on Facebook about a few months ago and dated for only two weeks before deciding to tie the knot.