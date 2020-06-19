Malaysian gaming outlet operator takes Covid-19 safety measures to the next level by installing a disinfection booth in-store (VIDEO)

A Sports Toto outlet has taken additional safety measures with a disinfection booth at their entrance. — Screenshot courtesy of Facebook/ Chandan Singh Nejar

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 – Gaming operators in Malaysia were given the greenlight to reopen their businesses on Wednesday after having to shut down their operations for nearly three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order (MCO).

Gaming operators were allowed to operate again as long as proper safety measures are put into place, and numbers forecaster Sports Toto for one, has taken safety measures for customers entering their outlets to a whole new level.

Toto is very rich. Can afford this. pic.twitter.com/yTQjZO1xag — Toon Seri Anthraxxxx (@anthraxxxx) June 19, 2020

Apart from having the usual temperature checks for customers, a Sports Toto shop outlet has included a disinfection booth at the entrance of their outlet.

In a now inaccessible 30-second video posted on Facebook by user Chandan Singh Nejar, a customer was seen being instructed to go into the booth for disinfection process before stepping into the shop.

The machine also includes an automatic hand-sanitiser dispenser.

The location of the Sports Toto outlet is unverified, and it has been learnt that the move is probably the initiative of the outlet owner as Sports Toto Sdn Bhd does not provide such machines for their franchises.

Sports Toto Sdn Bhd’s standard operating procedures includes the temperature checks, contract tracing and hand sanitising, aside from encouraging customers to wear face masks and adhering to social distancing.