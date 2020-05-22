Astro offers RM20 monthly rebate for Sports Pack customers

Sports Pack customers will enjoy the RM20 rebate in light of the widespread cancellation and postponement of sports events all across the globe. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, May 22 — Customers who have subscribed to Astro’s Sports Pack can look forward to a RM20 rebate off their next two bills in June and July.

The gesture comes in light of the widespread cancellation of sports events around the globe due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Astro previously provided Sports Pack customers with complimentary viewing of all their channels, while other customers received complimentary viewing of News, Learning, Asian Movies, and Stay Home Concert channels after the movement control order (MCO) began on March 18.

Astro head of sports CK Lee said that offering the rebate was the right thing to do seeing that a majority of live sports events have either been cancelled or postponed in the past two months.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted many events globally including live sports.

“In view that there have been no live sports in the past two months, we believe offering this additional one-off rebate is the right thing to do.

“Active Sports Pack customers as of May 31 will have the rebate reflected in their next two bills in June and July,” Lee said in a press statement.

Lee added that Astro looks forward to the re-emergence of live sports, with the television provider going live with the Bundesliga, K-League, and UFC broadcasts last weekend.

Astro is currently in talks with the relevant rights holders to prepare for the broadcast of more live sports events once they resume.

For more information, log onto Astro’s website or visit Astro or Stadium Astro’s social media pages.