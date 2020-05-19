Instagram influencer spends US$60,000 to correct botched butt lift that left her unable to sit down

Instagram influencer Shilpa Sethi had to spend more than RM260,000 to correct a botched bottom surgery after it left her unable to sit down for six months. — Picture via Facebook/ Ms.Sethi.Official

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — An Instagram influencer had to spend US$60,000 (RM261,120) to correct a botched bottom surgery after the surgery left her unable to sit down for six months.

Shilpa Sethi, from New Delhi, first heard about the Brazilian Butt Lift where fat is transferred from the waist to the buttocks to enhance size and roundness when she was 20 years.

The now 25-year-old decided she would save US$10,000 (RM43,520) by undergoing the procedure in Miami.

“I have always admired a curvy body and I was very flat at first. Mum said she didn't want me to have it but I had it anyway,” she told British tabloid Daily Mail.

Things, however, went horribly wrong for Sethi as she developed complications after the first procedure.

“I was short of breath and felt a sharp pain in my leg.”

Sethi, who boasts over 1.5 million followers on her Instagram page where she posts pictures of herself posing in skimpy lingerie, claimed that she chose her doctor based on reviews that were later discovered to be fake.

“His office staff members had bribed every patient in the office with free (pain relieving) Arnica cream for their fake reviews,” said the influencer, who also has an OnlyFans page where she shares X-rated photos of herself for a fee.

For her corrective surgeries, Sethi travelled to Colombia and underwent “J-plasma” to reattach loose skin back onto her muscles.

She also decided to have a breast augmentation in the final cosmetic procedure.

Despite undergoing many painful surgeries, Sethi said it has paid off as she gained more fans on her OnlyFans page.

“Fans say I have the best butt, especially when it jiggles and makes them go crazy. And because it's all my fat, it's really soft too,” she said, adding that she decided to speak up about her ordeal as she did not want anybody else to go through what she went through.