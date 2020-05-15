Two baby pangolins born in captivity at Wildlife Conservation Centre in Perak christened Corona and Corina

The births at the Wildlife Conservation Centre in Sungkai are the first in captivity in the country for the species. — Picture via Facebook/ perhilitanofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The population of the critically endangered pangolin received a boost recently with the birth of two baby pangolins at the Wildlife Conservation Centre in Sungkai.

The births are significant as it marks the first in captivity in Malaysia, announced the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) via its Facebook page yesterday.

The first baby pangolin was born on May 6 to its mother named Tara.

Tipping the scale at 150 grammes and a length of 29 centimetres, Tara's baby was named Corona.

According to Perhilitan, Tara was handed over by the public to the department on July 22 last year and was placed with a male pangolin Lenggong on November 2 for mating.

The second baby pangolin was born to its mother named Pidang on May 11.

Pidang's baby, named Corina, weighs 140 grammes and 26 centimetres long.

Pangolins are difficult to breed in captivity. — Picture via Facebook/ perhilitanofficial

“Pidang was pregnant when it was handed over to us by an Orang Asli from Kampung Jernang in Sungkai,” said the department.

Both baby pangolins are female.

The department said the birth of the pangolins was something to be proud of as the species was difficult to be bred in captivity.

“This is the first time such a conservation programme was undertaken by the department for the species,” it added.

Pangolins are the world’s most poached animal as its meat and scales are perceived to have medicinal benefits.