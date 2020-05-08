Milan gets ready for its first all-digital fashion week this July

A wholly digital Milan Fashion Week will go ahead in July 2020. — Picture courtesy of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

MILAN, May 8 — The Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (the National Chamber of Italian Fashion) has announced the organisation of the first-ever entirely digital Milan Fashion Week.

The new-format event, which is set to run July 14 -17, will focus on 2021 collections and pre-collections for both men and women.

Hot on the heels of news that London Fashion Week will take place exclusively online, it has now been announced that Milan Fashion Week will also be 100 per cent digital.

Both of these decisions have been motivated by the response to the ongoing health crisis and lockdown measures that are in force in many countries.

The National Chamber of Italian Fashion has officially declared that the city’s first fully virtual fashion week, which will showcase both menswear and women’s wear, will run July 14 -17, 2020.

In a statement, the President of the Italian umbrella organisation, Carlo Capasa, explained the objectives of the new initiative: “In this time of adversity, it is vital to enable all the companies to present their Spring/Summer 2021 men’s collections and Spring/Summer 2021 men’s and women’s pre-collections during the Digital Fashion Week in July.

Our objective is both to support the restart of the entire fashion industry and to reach out to the media, buyers and the entire fashion community with a huge array of content designed for all the players in the system.”

The virtual Fashion Week will take the form of an online digital platform that allows for the provision of a wide variety of content including photographs, showroom videos, interviews, webinars, keynotes, live performances and behind-the-scenes footage.

In the wake of London and Milan, it remains to be seen if New York and Paris, which usually holds its haute couture week in July, will embrace the new trend for digital Fashion Weeks. — AFP-Relaxnews