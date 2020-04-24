Foodpanda’s #HanyaKeranamu campaign thanks workers keeping food supply chain going during MCO (VIDEO)

The #HanyaKeranamu campaign pays tribute to essential workers who are keeping Malaysians fed during this trying period. — Picture courtesy of Foodpanda

PETALING JAYA, April 24 — Foodpanda has launched the corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign #HanyaKeranamu to thank essential workers who are keeping Malaysia’s food supply chain intact during the movement control order (MCO).

The food delivery company has called upon people to share content on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter with the hashtag #HanyaKeranamu to pay tribute to farmers, fishermen, supply chain workers, cooks, riders, and more who are working hard to keep the country fed.

The posts will be shared on digital billboards throughout the country in a bid to forge meaningful connections between food frontliners and their fellow Malaysians.

Foodpanda also expressed its heartfelt gratitude to food industry workers in a 60-second YouTube video, which will be aired on Media Prima, Astro, RTM and video-on-demand streaming platforms until April 30.

Foodpanda marketing head Fabian Emanuel said the CSR campaign was designed to make it easy for Malaysians to convey their thanks on social media to frontliners and their selfless sacrifices.

“We wanted to shed light on the unsung heroes in the food industry; those working in the background to ensure Malaysians have food on their tables.

“And what better way to thank them than to provide a platform for all Malaysians to show their gratitude towards our food frontliners.

“When customers place an order, they are not only putting a meal on their table, but on the tables of the farmers and fishermen, the lorry drivers transporting the fresh produce to the restaurants, the chefs preparing the food, and the riders that deliver those warm meals right to your doorstep,” Emanuel said in a press release.