Tired of the couch? Then try this 5km run-at-home challenge amidst Malaysian Covid-19 shutdown (VIDEO)

The Stay Home and Run challenge aims at keeping people fit and sane during the Covid-19 shutdown. — Picture courtesy of Score Sports Management Sdn Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Avid runners take note!

A new challenge has been launched to help people and the health-conscious stay fit while self-isolating.

The challenge, dubbed “The Score Stay Home & Run 5k Challenge” is the brainchild of Score Sports Management Sdn Bhd, a leading player in the running event industry.

The event, sponsored by Prime Apparels and supported by Checkpoint Asia, invites runners from all around the world to do a five-kilometre run in their own homes amidst the global Covid-19 shutdown.

Inspired by the Chinese marathoner Pan Shancu from Hanzhou, who completed a 50 kilometre “ultra-marathon” running around two tables in his apartment, the challenge by Score seems to be a lot less gruelling.

Runners may participate by signing up for free, completing a run of five kilometre or more in their homes, and submit their sports tracker results to get an e-certificate and a 30 per cent discount voucher for Prime and Brooks products.

Score chief executive officer Patricia Tan encouraged the public to join the fun and complete the challenge.

“It’s a surprisingly fun way to do a run, but more importantly, we are doing it responsibly playing our part in mitigating the effects of Covid-19 on not just runners but also the less fortunate who are in dire need of help during this time,” she said.

She also hoped to see more Malaysians would sign up for the challenge and post it up on their social media platforms with the hashtag “StayHomeAndRun” to inspire the running community from around the world to join the cause in solidarity, while staying fit, safe and sane at these trying times.

Interested runners who wish to participate in the challenge may register for free here.

Registration ends on April 28.

Participates may also upgrade to a paid package for RM45 to receive a commemorative finisher medal and T-shirt.

Score will be donating RM5 from every paid participant to support the “Dana Untuk Nasi Malaysia” fund that feeds the poor.