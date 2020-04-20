Former Newcastle forward Faustino Asprilla to deliver condoms using drones amid Covid-19 pandemic

The ex-Newcastle striker aims to provide 3.5 million condoms to help with the global shortages.— Photo courtesy of Twitter/ Faustino Asprilla

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Former Colombian football player Faustino Asprilla is planning to using drones to deliver his own brand of condoms called ‘Tino’ during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The former Newcastle’s striker had pledged to provide 3.5 million contraceptives and also will be giving away a million more for free in order to counter the global shortage of condoms.

“This quarantine due to Covid-19 is not a good thing. I have a lot of condoms left in the company and I want people to help me use them, because it is very difficult for me to use them all!”

“I only have 3,580,000 condoms left. Until we can re-open the factory we are not going to produce any more.”

“To help the population I intend to give away a box of condoms as a gift for the purchase of a box of three,” he said in a social media post.

Muy pronto empezamos con @Dronicilio de @CondonesTino para que hagan pedidos en Bogotá y Medellín. pic.twitter.com/ocrlfkvkkq — Faustino Asprilla (@TinoasprillaH) April 15, 2020

According to Dailymail.co.uk, Asprilla is using a fleet of drones to counteract the slower than normal productions of condoms and also to ensure his customers are supplied even during the health emergency.

The Columbian had taken to his Twitter to share an image of a drone carrying one of his boxes of condoms which features his own face on the packaging.

In his tweet, Asprilla said that they would begin placing orders from Bogota and Medellin any time soon.

Previously, Asprilla had a notable football career in Newcastle under Kevin Keegan’s management and had also played in two World Cups before retiring in 2004 and venturing into the contraceptive business.