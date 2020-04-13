Malaysian Olympic athlete Azizulhasni Awang says long hair ‘not the problem right now’ after MCO barber debate

The Terengganu-born sportsman said it’s more important than ever to adhere to social distancing rules. — Picture via Facebook/azizulawangofficial

PETALING JAYA, April 13 — National track cyclist Azizulhasni Awang says long hair should be the least of our worries right now as debate rages over whether barbers should be allowed to open during the movement control order (MCO).

The “Pocket Rocketman” posted on Facebook giving his two cents on the issue, saying that he could not muster up the courage to visit a hair salon himself while Covid-19 continues to spread in the country.

“Long hair is not a problem right now, you guys can just style your hair like John Travolta,” said Azizul, referring to the actor who sported long locks in iconic films like Pulp Fiction and Michael.

“The Covid-19 virus is still out there and we need to remember that there isn’t a vaccine for it yet.

“I’m not trying to be anyone but I worry about you guys because even I can’t bring myself to go to the barber at this time.”

The Olympic bronze medalist added that he respected the rights of those who insist on getting a haircut at this time and that he was merely trying to share some advice.

He highlighted the age-old proverb of prevention being better than cure and attached a funny meme to go with his message, in which a bald Azizul tells a police officer at a roadblock that he is on his way to get a haircut.

Azizul’s post has garnered more than 1,700 reactions so far and Malaysians have commended him for using his platform to share helpful reminders with his fellow citizens.

Putrajaya is currently reviewing its decision to allow barbers in Covid-19 green zones to apply for reopening permits during the MCO after receiving negative responses from both the public and hairdressers alike.