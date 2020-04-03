Sabahan farmers offer free fruits and vegetables to neighbours during MCO

The farmers decided to share their harvests with their neighbours as Malaysia weathers tough times under the MCO. — Picture from Facebook/Fadzil Haji Aziz

PETALING JAYA, April 3 — Villagers in Sabah have offered surplus fruits and vegetables from their harvests to neighbours as a kind gesture during the movement control order (MCO).

Facebook user Fadzil Haji Aziz shared photos of the fresh produce which were hanging on fences and spread out on tables outside various houses, with signs urging families to help themselves to one bag.

Some of the crops on offer were chillies, bananas, and soko (Lagos spinach).

Fadzil told Malay Mail that the photos were taken by a friend in Ranau, a district known for being the largest highland vegetable producer in Sabah.

On Facebook, Fadzil said he respected the villagers for extending a helping hand to their neighbours.

The generous folks also wrote encouraging signs outside their houses telling people to stay safe at home whilst the MCO is in place.

Fadzil’s post has been shared more than 3,800 times so far and people have been praising the villagers’ initiative in the comments.

“Sabahan people are really kind-hearted,” said Zaleha Kadir.

“I’m missing my own village as I look at these photos,” wrote Ummu Zara.