Stuck with satay stock during MCO, call for help leads to generous meals for frontliners

Muhammad Faiz Mohd Halim managed to help his father sell half of the 5,000 sticks just by the call for help on Twitter. — Picture via Twitter

PETALING JAYA, April 1 — A food stall operator at Terengganu had wanted to diversify his business by offering frozen satay before the movement control order (MCO) would be enforced.

When MCO was announced on March 18, the man found himself to be saddled with 5,000 sticks of satay.

Thanks to his son Muhammad Faiz Mohd Halim however, the man managed to sell the satay after Faiz tweeted about his father’s predicament.

Faiz told mStar after he put out a call for help on Twitter, his father managed to sell half of the satay stock.

Purchased by generous donors, the satay made for a hearty meal for frontliners. — Picture via Twitter

“My father operates an eatery shop near Pantai Teluk Lipat in Dungun but as business had been slow, my father decided to sell frozen satay.

“He bought the satay from a supplier, while we make our own boiled, compressed rice and nutty sauce but before we could start selling, the government announced MCO.”

The 20-year-old then decided to shout out for help through social media to help his father.

Since tweeting on March 27, Faiz’s tweet had been retweeted 7,000 times and received 3,900 reactions.

Banyaknyee stok satey xdang jual😭 , ade ke org nak beli satey ayam frozen ni 😭 . Hm sapelaa nak makan banyok2 ni . Ni lah antara dugaan org meniaga . Modal dah keluar tapi bisnes x jalan pic.twitter.com/xrpOzlletG — paihhalim (@dododidi0591) March 27, 2020

“Thankfully, from the 5,000 sticks in stock we had previously, we are now left with only half of it.”

He said he had received orders from as far as Kuala Lumpur and Kajang.

“They paid for the satay via online transaction and asked us to send it to the frontliners, the poor and locals.

“I am touched and happy as there are people who asked us to share it with others. Despite being far away, they have their own means to help others.”