MCO not a problem for Sarawakian man who continues running at home (VIDEO)

The MCO is not a problem for Sarawakian Liew Chiun Hsiung, who runs at home to maintain his stamina. — Picture courtesy of Liew Chiun Hsiun

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — While many runners have griped about having to stop their activities following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO), a Sarawakian running enthusiast is not letting it stop him.

Liew Chiun Hsiung has taken to running around the compound of his Miri home since the MCO was enforced on March 18.

On his Facebook, Liew shared a clip showing he ran a total distance of 21km, or 600 times around his house, with each lap coming in at 35m.

According to local daily Sin Chew Daily Miri, Liew who is a marathon runner, has participated in several marathons — completed his training run in two hours 42 minutes and 33 seconds.

Speaking to Malay Mail, the 34-year-old Shell Malaysia engineer said he ran at home as he wanted to maintain his stamina.

“Initially I ran one kilometre on the first day of MCO before increasing to five kilometres and eventually hitting 21 kilometres.”

Liew explained that he could not run 21 kilometres daily due to the challenging course at home.

“When running at home, I need to slow down at corners which cause my feet to develop blisters," he said, adding that he only runs 21 kilometres once weekly since MCO noting that prior to the order, he would run at the marina.

When his job takes him offshore, Liew said he would run on the helipad.

“One round on the helipad is 70 metres and I will run a total of 42 kilometres on it but I lost count how many rounds that was,” said the avid sportsman who last participated in the Chicago marathon last year.

Meanwhile, Liew's friend commented on his Facebook that if he continues running, the grass in his lawn need not be mowed from the stomping, while many praised him for his perseverance for running at home during the MCO.