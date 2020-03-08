Golfing fan gets hit by ball at Bandar Malaysia Open 2020, family takes it in stride

Datuk Zubairi Husein and his family on the final round of the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, March 8— Fore is a term used by golfers after they’ve taken a stray shot as a way to warn others that the ball might be heading their way.

For one particular family who were at the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 (BMO2020), however, that stray ball hit one of their family members causing her collarbone to have a hairline fracture.

According to Datuk Zubairi Husein, it was on the second day of BMO2020 at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club that he and his family of four were walking alongside hole number 9.

Three golfers were teeing off and the first two golfers managed to land the ball on the fairway.

Suddenly, he heard his wife scream.

“When it was the tee-off, we didn’t see any sign or anything, so we were looking and searching for the ball. Suddenly, my wife screamed ‘adoi’. After that, I saw the ball bounce from my wife to the ground.”

“Then I called the nearby buggy which took us to an ambulance. The ambulance took us straight to the hospital, and we did an X-ray test straight away,” Zubairi said.

As it turns out, his wife suffered a hairline fracture on her collarbone from the hit and she’ll need to be referred to a specialist for further treatment.

Datuk Zubairi’s wife suffered a hairline fracture at her collarbone due to the stray ball that hit her on the second day of BMO 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Zubairi commended the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club staff and the organizers of BMO2020 for being helpful during the incident.

The stray ball incident didn’t dampen the family’s spirits.

The golf fans came back the next day for the third round and also the day after for the final round of BMO 2020 minus his wife who had to rest at home due to her injury.

The family also didn’t let Covid-19 stop them from attending the BMO2020 and they followed the precautionary steps ahead of the tournament.

“I think if you take the necessary precautions, you should be able to avoid it especially if you wash your hands. Whatever the health ministry advises, we should follow.”

Zubairi, who has been to various golf tournaments was satisfied with the BMO 2020, despite the weather disruption for the last couple of days.

“Organisation-wise, I think we are at the international standard. Player wise, we are still far away but we need to give them a bit more exposure and opportunity,” he said.

As for both of his children, Imran Farish, 14 and Nur Fyazara, nine, they were both rooting for Andrew Dodt as they had been following him around the course for the past four days.

Nur Fyazara and her brother are rooting for Andrew Dodt to take home the tournament trophy today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

With BMO 2020 being their first golf tournament that they’ve attended, they said they were amazed by the number of people who turned up.

Malay Mail was the official media partner for BMO 2020.