Korean golfer Joohyung Kim is ready to take on the hot weather at the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020

Joohyung Kim hopes are high for the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, March 6 — In every tournament, it is important for participants to take into account about the challenges they will be facing beforehand and in this case it is the weather factor.

Malaysia is known for its hot and humid weather and for 17-year-old Korean golfer, Joohyung Kim, it is important for one to stay hydrated while competing but it is also a game of mental.

He is taking part in the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 (BMO2020) at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club.

“I will try and stay hydrated out there. It’s really humid and hot.”

“I think it’s all mental basically surviving the heat. Coming in from New Zealand, the weather was absolutely perfect so, I think a lot of guys will be having trouble but the toughest mind will hold the trophy at the end,” he said.

Kim, who just played in the New Zealand Open last week, came close to winning the tournament but ended up settling in fourth place.

“I played well last week in New Zealand. I took a break before that and came back not knowing what to expect.”

“Being in contention and having a chance to win last week was just great although it was not the day I wanted to have on Sunday.” Joohyung Kim in action! — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Kim is optimistic of his chances for this tournament as he has spent a lot of time playing in Malaysia last year during his Asian Development Tour (ADT).

“To come back to Malaysia and playing on the main Tour now is really exciting for me,” he said.

Besides that, with the Covid-19 global scare that is happening, staying clean and being cautious of the surroundings are among Kim’s concerns apart from the BMO 2020.

“It’s fortunate enough for the Malaysian Open to happen given the virus crisis all over the world. I’m glad we all get to play this week,” he said.

BMO 2020 organisers have taken steps because of Covid-19 by preparing hand sanitisers at all the toilets, around the clubhouse and marquees as well as temperature checks by medical officers for players and visitors. Joohyung Kim has prepared himself for the hot and humid weather. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

A total of 156 players consists of top golfing talents from the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour (JGTO), Malaysian Golf Association invitees and junior golfers will be contending for the US$1 million (RM 4.1 million) grand prize at the BMO 2020

Malay Mail is the official media partner for BMO 2020.

The BMO 2020 will take place from March 5 to 8.