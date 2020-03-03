‘I miss you the most’: Ex-Transport Minister Anthony Loke pens touching tribute to driver

Loke (left) and his driver Hazril, who he described as a quiet but dedicated worker. — Picture from Facebook/lokesiewfook

PETALING JAYA, March 3 — Former Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he misses his driver the most now that he’s vacated his Cabinet position.

In a touching Facebook post, Loke shared how his driver known as Hazril had been by his side since he first took over the Transport Ministry in May 2018.

Loke praised Hazril as a hard worker who never complained and was fully committed to the job.

“He’s a quiet person but truly dedicated to his work. In the past 21 months, I’ve seen him almost every day, Monday to Sunday.

“Sometimes, our programmes would run late into the night but the next day, he would still show up at my house bright and early.

“He never complained, never said he was tired. He always said, ‘YB, just say what time you want to leave,’” wrote Loke.

The Seremban MP said he often received praise from organisers and reporters for showing up early to events, all thanks to Hazril’s efficient time management skills.

“Honestly, Hazril gets all the credit. Each day, he will check my schedule for the following day and plan the journey.

“I was rarely late for a meeting or event.”

Loke added that he viewed Hazril as an important member of his team at the Transport Ministry, thus the former Minister would never leave the front passenger seat in their car empty.

“If my bodyguard Wan was on holiday, I would sit in front. The first time I did that, Hazril was shocked.

“He said he’d never seen a minister do that before. I told him that I don’t care too much for protocol.”

Loke went on to thank Hazril for his services and wished him and his wife, who also works in the Transport Ministry, all the best in their future endeavours.

The heartwarming post has gotten over 42,000 reactions from Facebook users and has been shared more than 3,700 times across the platform.

“It speaks volumes of a leader to show even a small gesture like this to appreciate a personal driver,” said Teik Chow Goh in the comments.

“Thank you, YB Anthony. You represent integrity, effectiveness, and humility. Thank you Encik Hazril for being the supporting team,” wrote Azura Othman.